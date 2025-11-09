Trump nominated his lawyer for the post of envoy to Belarus

The US President Donald Trump has nominated lawyer John Cole for the position of envoy for Belarus.

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

“I am pleased to announce that John Cole, known as one of our nation’s most distinguished lawyers, whose victories include the first major case against the tobacco industry, has been nominated to serve as US Special Envoy to Belarus,” the post reads.

John Cole is one of Trumpʼs lawyers and deputy special representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

According to Trump, Cole has already "successfully secured the release of a hundred hostages and is seeking to free 50 more."

The US president also thanked the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in advance "for considering the issue of releasing these hostages".

In September, John Cole met with Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. After that, the US lifted sanctions on “Belavia Airlines”, and in response, Lukashenko released 52 political prisoners from prison.

In early November, the US also eased sanctions against three aircraft used by Lukashenko and his entourage.

