President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the United States at least 78 times since the start of the full-scale invasion — President Donald Trump had previously expressed Ukraineʼs ingratitude.

CNN writes about this.

Journalists analyzed Zelenskyʼs public speeches and social media and counted the number of thanks for US assistance. In October alone, the Ukrainian president published more than 40 statements of gratitude to America and its citizens.

He also separately expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump when he returned to the White House.

CNN even published a list of Zelenskyʼs thanks, but admits that it is not complete — the journalists did not take into account most of the appeals in Ukrainian.

On November 23, Trump said for the second time that Ukraine should be more grateful to the United States for its help after Zelensky opposed Trumpʼs 28-point peace plan, which is supposed to end the war with Russia.

The US president first accused Ukraine of ingratitude in February during a meeting in the Oval Office on February 28. At the time, the Washington Post estimated that during the meeting alone, the Ukrainian leader thanked Trump 11 times in 4.5 minutes.

