Yermak said Zelensky is ready to meet with Trump “as soon as possible” to finalize the peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to travel to Washington to discuss the final version of the peace agreement with his American counterpart Donald Trump.

This was stated by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak in a comment to the Axios publication.

This could happen in Washington this Thursday, November 27, when the United States celebrates Thanksgiving. This is the day the US president has been calling the deadline for an agreement to end the war.

According to Yermak, the Ukrainian president wants to negotiate the "most sensitive" points of the plan, in particular territorial concessions, personally with Trump.

The Head of the Presidentʼs Office emphasized that Zelenskyʼs quick visit "will help Trump continue the historic mission of ending the war".

Updated US peace plan for Ukraine

The representative of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Geneva, Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia, told the Financial Times on November 24 that the updated peace plan reached during the consultations had been reduced to 19 points instead of the 28 initially discussed.

According to him, almost everything that Ukraine proposed was taken into account. The US agreed not to limit the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to 600 000, as was the case in the first version. Limiting the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is a demand that the Russian Federation constantly voices.

The clause on amnesty for potential war criminals was reworked to take into account "the complaints of those who suffered in the war".

At the same time, the most controversial issues have been put on hold, including the issues of territories and relations between the United States, NATO, and Russia. They are to be discussed by Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

Media reports said Trump would host Zelensky in Washington this week to seal the deal. But some people close to the Ukrainian president have advised him to stay in Kyiv so as not to risk a new conflict with Trump that could undo the progress made.

