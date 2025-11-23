Trumpʼs immigration decisions could affect nearly 200 000 Ukrainians. They face deportation

Since March 31, due to delays by the Administration of the US President Donald Trump in processing the humanitarian program for Ukrainians, almost 200 000 people have been at risk of losing their legal status.

Reuters reports this, citing internal US government data.

The Uniting for Ukraine humanitarian program, launched by Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden, in April 2022, allowed nearly 260 000 Ukrainians to enter the United States for an initial two-year period. But in January, after Trump returned to power, the White House suspended processing applications and renewing the Ukrainian humanitarian program, citing “security considerations”.

After an Oval Office row with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said in March that he was considering whether to completely revoke the legal status of Ukrainians. Ultimately, the US President Trump did not end the program, and in May a federal judge ordered officials to resume processing renewal applications.

But according to US government data released last week as part of a lawsuit, US immigration officials have since processed just 1 900 applications for renewal of status from Ukrainians and other citizens. That’s a small fraction of those whose status is expiring. Meanwhile, a spending package Trump signed in July added a $1 000 fee per person to such humanitarian applications — on top of the $1 325 fee.

Ann Smith, executive director and regulatory attorney for the Ukraine Immigration Task Force, says her network of lawyers gets several calls a week from Ukrainians reporting that their relatives have been detained by immigration authorities. She says Ukrainians have been arrested at construction sites, while delivering food, while working as taxi or truck drivers, and during broader raids in Chicago and the Cleveland area.