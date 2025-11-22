US Vice President Vance named three conditions for any peace plan between Ukraine and Russia

US Vice President J.D. Vance named three points that any peace plan to end the war in Ukraine must meet.

He wrote about this on the social network X.

Vance believes that a peace plan should:

to stop the killings while preserving Ukraineʼs sovereignty;

be acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine;

maximize the chances that war will not start again.

According to Vance, those who criticize US President Donald Trumpʼs "peace plan" either do not understand it or "live in a world of illusions".

"There is an illusion that if we simply provide more money, more weapons, or impose more sanctions, victory will be close. Peace will not be achieved by failed diplomats or politicians who live in a world of illusions," the US vice president added.

What is known about the American peace plan?

NBC News was one of the first to report on the American peace plan. According to the publication, the document was developed over several weeks with Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev. Ukraine was not involved in the process.

The Telegraph, citing sources, described the details of the new peace proposal:

Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a “rent payment” for the use of the territories;

Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles;

the presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine is prohibited;

the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories;

Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.

Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.

On November 21, Axios published the full text of the draft peace agreement, which contains 28 points. Here is the full list. Among a number of restrictions for Ukraine, the new US peace plan includes security guarantees modeled on NATOʼs Article 5, which obliges the US and European allies to consider an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire Alliance.

Trump has set a deadline of November 27 for a peace plan for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Reuters, citing sources, says the US is threatening to cut intelligence and weapons to force Ukraine to sign a peace deal. CNN sources say the Trump administration wants Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

