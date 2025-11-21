General Staff: The Defense Forces to use Ukrainian “Flamingo” missile for the first time in spring 2025

In the spring of 2025, the Ukrainian military launched the Ukrainian FP-5 “Flamingo” cruise missile for the first time.

This was stated at a press conference of the “Fire Point” company, which produces the “Flamingo” missiles, by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhovyi, Hromadske reports.

According to him, the “Flamingo” is still an experimental weapon, but it has high technical characteristics and great potential. While the FP-1 drone has been significantly improved in two years, it is more difficult to do this with the FP-5, because the launches are calculated using slightly different numbers.

The companyʼs co-owners also said that a plant is being built in Denmark to manufacture booster engines for the FP-5, as well as for the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles that are being developed.

According to them, it is dangerous to build such a plant in Ukraine now, because about 30% of hydrochloric acid is released into the air. If the enemy hits there, there will be an ecological disaster.

What is known about the “Flamingo” missile?

On August 17, Ukrainian photojournalist Yefrem Lukatsky, who works with the Associated Press, shared a photo of a Ukrainian “Flamingo” missile, which he said has a range of over 3 000 km.

On August 14, he noted that he photographed the “Flamingo” in the workshop of one of the leading defense companies in Ukraine “Fire Point”. According to the journalist, these missiles have been launched into mass production.

Later, the Defense Express media wrote that the picture most likely shows the FP-5 cruise missile, which has already been publicly demonstrated and its tactical and technical characteristics announced. Back in early February 2025, this missile was shown by the Milanion Group at the IDEX-2025 exhibition held in the UAE.

According to experts, given the published characteristics of the “Flamingo” and FP-5, as well as the appearance of both — large missiles with a fixed straight wing and an engine located above the fuselage — there is no alternative to the published novelty in the world.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed on August 18 that Ukraine has launched production of the Flamingo long-range missile. ZN.UA published a video that allegedly shows the launch of the “Flamingo” missile, first during tests and then in combat conditions, against targets in the Russian Federation.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that mass production of the “Flamingo” missile should begin in Ukraine in late 2025 and early 2026.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.