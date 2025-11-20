Zelensky received a draft of the American peace plan. Earlier, the media wrote that Ukraine did not agree with it

President Volodymyr Zelensky has received an American draft plan that should intensify diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia and lead to an end to hostilities.

This was reported by the Presidentʼs Office.

Zelensky met in Kyiv with US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy George. The Presidentʼs Office says the parties agreed to continue working on the plan "so that it leads to a dignified end to the war".

Earlier today, The Telegraph, citing sources, reported that Ukraine had rejected the plan. The White House has been pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, hinting at his weakness over a corruption scandal.

According to plan:

Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a “rent payment” for the use of the territories;

Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles;

the presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine is prohibited;

the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories;

Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.

Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.

On the eve, Axios, citing Russian and American officials, wrote that the White House is secretly consulting with Russia on developing a new plan to end the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.

The entire document is divided into four categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine. Subsequently, NBC, citing sources, wrote that Trump approved the plan.

Ukrainian and American officials said that Witkoff was scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey on November 19. However, he postponed his trip. Earlier this week, Witkoff discussed the plan with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov in a meeting in Miami.

In an evening address on November 16, Volodymyr Zelensky reported work on a new start to negotiations and the resumption of exchanges. For November 19, he announced important meetings in Turkey, at which the intensification of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be discussed, and Ukraine will offer its partners "worked-out solutions".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.