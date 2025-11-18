Bail was posted for former Odesa mayor Hennadii Trukhanov

Bail has been posted for former Odesa mayor Hennadii Trukhanov. He is suspected in a case of illegal seizure of community land.

This is reported by Suspilne with reference to his lawyer.

In total, Trukhanov had to pay UAH 42 million: he had paid 30 million of them earlier, but after the increase in the bail, he had to pay another 12 million.

According to lawyer Oleksandr Lysak, 25 people gave money for bail. They began paying the required amount immediately after the court ruling, and the rest of the funds were paid yesterday.

According to the investigation, in 2016-2019, Trukhanov and his accomplices developed a scheme to illegally transfer land from the Odesa community for development. As a result, the community suffered losses of UAH 689 million.

Other suspicions against Trukhanov

On October 29, Trukhanov and a number of Odesa officials were charged with suspicion in another case. The investigation believes that their negligence left Odesa unprepared for the large-scale storm that killed 9 people.

Trukhanov himself called the suspicion unexpected, adding that "it was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of any system".

On October 31, Trukhanov and eight other officials were given preventive measures in the case.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.