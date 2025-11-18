Reuters: Trump ready to sign new sanctions against Russia. But there is one condition

The US President Donald Trump is ready to sign new sanctions against Russia into law, but only on the condition that he retains final authority over decisions on any such measures.

Reuters reports this, citing a senior White House official.

On the evening of November 16, Trump told reporters that Republicans in Congress were working on a bill to impose sanctions on countries that do business with Russia. The president said it was his suggestion. He later said that lawmakers could use his suggestion to add Iran to the list.

A Reuters source said the White House would insist on wording that would ensure Trump "retains control over the sanctions".

"It has always been important to the White House and the president that there be an exception in the sanctions package that would guarantee the president final decision-making on sanctions. So as long as that provision is included, I think the president will consider signing the bill," the official said.

He also stated that the White House continues to work on negotiations with Russia to end the war.

What preceded

The US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against Russia for the first time in his second term on October 23. They targeted Russian oil giants “Lukoil” and “Rosneft” and more than 30 of their company units, including oil fields, gas and oil refineries across the country.

In November, Bulgaria said it was preparing a law that would allow it to seize the Russian-owned “Lukoil Neftekhim Burgas” refinery — the largest oil refinery in the Balkans, which supplies about 80% of Bulgaria’s fuel — and then sell it to a new owner.

At the same time, “Lukoil” reported that its foreign assets were planned to be bought by the Swiss company “Gunvor”. But “Gunvor” refused to buy “Lukoil” foreign assets after the US threatened to deny the company a license to operate and make a profit.

On November 15, “Lukoil” transferred its fuel terminal to Chisinau airport free of charge.

At the same time, the US postponed the date of entry into force of sanctions against “Lukoil” until December 13. The reason was the need for the company to sell its foreign assets.

