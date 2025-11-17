Ukraine will be the first to receive a new generation SAMP/T with improved characteristics

Ukraine will be the first to receive the latest generation SAMP/T air defense systems with improved characteristics.

This was reported by French President Emmanuel Macron at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

"Right now it is still a development, but we agreed that this development will be the first to be deployed in Ukraine. Ukraine already knows the characteristics of this system, but now these will be new, enhanced characteristics," he noted.

Zelensky clarified that Ukraine will receive eight SAMP/T air defense systems — a total of 48 launchers.

The presidents also revealed some details of the agreement signed earlier in the day to strengthen Ukraine. It includes, among other things, the purchase of 100 “Rafale” F4 fighter jets (100 units), radars, missiles, and guided bombs.

Also this year, Ukraine and France will launch joint projects between the defense industries. It is about the joint production of interceptor drones, the development of critical technologies and components that can be integrated into Ukrainian drones.

In addition, “Ukrzaliznytsia” signed an agreement with a French company to purchase 55 new electric locomotives.

Zelensky also added that France is preparing a new defense assistance package for Ukraine by the end of this year.

In March, Macron reported that France would provide Ukraine with a new €2 billion military aid package.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.