Zelensky and Macron signed an agreement in Paris to strengthen Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron signed an agreement in Paris to strengthen Ukraine.

This is stated in a broadcast published by the Office of the President on YouTube.

After the signing, Zelensky also reported that Ukraine had placed a historic order for 100 Rafale aircraft, TF1 reported.

According to Reuters, this agreement provides for:

the supply of air defense systems, combat aircraft, and missiles from France to strengthen the armyʼs long-term capabilities in a war with Russia;

providing Ukraine with “Rafale” multi-role fighter jets, partly from French stocks and partly as part of a long-term plan;

a 10-year agreement to develop an aircraft fleet of up to 250 aircraft (including F-16 and “Gripen”);

supply of SAMP/T air defense systems, missiles and anti-drone weapons.

Macron stated that the goal of the agreement is to "engage the French defense industry in the defense of Ukraine" and provide the necessary systems to counter Russian aggression.

In addition, meetings of Ukrainian and French drone companies for joint projects are planned in Paris.

