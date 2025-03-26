France to provide Ukraine with new €2 billion military aid package

France will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth €2 billion.

This was reported by French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky.

The package will include Milan anti-tank missiles, air defense systems, Mirage aircraft missiles, Mistral ground defense missiles, AMX-10RC armored vehicles, ammunition, including remotely controlled shells, and more.

Some of the equipment and weapons will be transferred from the reserves of the French Armed Forces, and some will be ordered.

In early February 2025, Ukraine received its first French Mirage 2000 fighters. The number is unknown. However, Volodymyr Zelensky added that the Ukrainian Defense Forces plan to increase the number of these aircraft in their fleet.

Ukraine also already uses the Mistral anti-aircraft missile system. It is designed to shoot down aircraft and helicopters at ranges of up to 6 km and altitudes of up to 3 km. Its guided missiles are equipped with an infrared homing head, which allows them to hit air targets with a heat signature.

France will provide Ukraine with weapons worth €195 million using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

