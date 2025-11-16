Finnish President calls cancellation of Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest a “strategic mistake” by Russia

Finnish President Alexander Stubb considers the cancellation of the meeting between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump "another example of a strategic mistake on Russiaʼs part".

He said this in an interview with AP.

According to him, during a telephone conversation between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the American side probably understood that "the Russians have not taken a single step", so "it makes no sense to drag Trump into a situation where he will not get a deal or a result".

Stubb also commented on Trumpʼs vacillation of policy towards Ukraine. According to him, the US president alternates between seeking to improve relations with Putin and putting pressure on him, acting similarly towards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Stubb noted that in such conditions he is guided by "patience" and acceptance of realities:

"You canʼt have any illusions about what you want to achieve. Iʼm focusing on specific things: security guarantees for Ukraine, a ceasefire, and ways to achieve them," he noted.

