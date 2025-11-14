Poland to resume operation of two checkpoints on the border with Belarus

The Polish Ministry of the Interior will reopen two key road border crossings with Belarus on November 17.

This is reported by Polish Radio.

The decision was made after pressure from businesses and transport companies. The crossings will operate under the new EU entry-exit system, which will be fully implemented in the 29 countries by April 2026.

The Bobrovniki-Berestovytsia and Kuznytsia-Bruzgi checkpoints have been closed for many years due to security incidents and political tensions with Minsk.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Wisław Szczepanskiy announced the economic benefits of resuming the operation of the crossings and noted the decrease in hostile actions along the border.

The politician also expressed hope that easing restrictions could help diplomatic efforts to release imprisoned Polish-Belarusian journalist Andrzej Poczobut.

The border between Poland and Belarus

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the country was closing its border with Belarus at midnight on September 9 due to the upcoming Russian-Belarusian military exercises "West-2025", which lasted from September 12 to 16.

On the night of September 10, the Polish military shot down drones that violated Polish airspace for the first time. On the same day, the Polish Ministry of the Interior announced that border crossings with Belarus would remain temporarily closed.

On September 25, Poland announced that it would reopen the border with Belarus on the night of September 25.

The Lithuanian-Belarusian border is currently closed indefinitely. The Lithuanian authorities made this decision on October 26. The reason was the invasion of balloons with contraband.

