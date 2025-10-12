The EU has launched a new biometric entry and exit control system. How the border crossing rules have changed

The European Union is starting a phased rollout of a digital Entry/Exit System (EES) at its external borders, including Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, on October 12. The new system will collect biometric data from citizens of countries outside the European bloc.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

EES will apply to all third-country nationals, including Ukrainians, who cross the border of the Schengen area for a short-term stay (up to 90 days within a 180-day period).

The system will automatically record the date, time, and place of entry and exit, replacing stamps in passports.

Biometric data will be registered upon first entry — a photo of the face and fingerprints. In the future, the control process will become faster thanks to electronic data verification.

All passengers must exit the vehicle to undergo biometrics. On rail routes, the procedure may vary depending on the checkpoint. Refusal to provide biometric data will be grounds for denial of entry.

The European Commission is planning a six-month transition period for the full launch of the system to speed up controls, increase security and prevent violations of stay periods.

