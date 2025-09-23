Poland will reopen the border with Belarus

Border crossings between Poland and Belarus will reopen on the night of September 25.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, RMF24 reports.

According to him, the main reason for the complete closure of the border with Belarus — the “Zapad” military exercises — has already passed.

At the same time, Tusk noted that the completion of the Belarusian-Russian exercises reduces the threat to Poland, although it does not completely eliminate it.

Another reason for opening the border is the economic interests of Polish carriers. According to the Prime Minister, the closure of the crossings primarily meant the suspension of international rail transit from and to China via Europe.

Tusk added: if tensions increase or aggressive behaviour from neighbours increases, Poland will not hesitate to reconsider the decision to close the border.

On September 12, the Belarusian-Polish border was closed due to the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025", which lasted until September 16.

