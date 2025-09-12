Poland closed the border with Belarus at night

On the night of September 11-12, Poland temporarily closed the border with Belarus.

The relevant videos were published by the Belarusian state agency BelTA.

The video shows that Polish border guards have stretched barbed wire on the border and installed barrier shields.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the border closure on September 9. He explained the decision by the fact that the Russian-Belarusian military exercises "West" will continue in Belarus from September 12 to 16.

The Polish authorities did not specify how long the border will be closed.

"We call such maneuvers aggressive […]. Their goal, in the sense of imitation of actions, is currently the famous Suwałki Corridor. We also have a series of provocations from Russia and Belarus, the number of which is growing, both on the territory of the country and, for example, the recent detention of a Polish citizen, a Jesuit, on the territory of Belarus. This has the signs of very aggressive provocations," Tusk noted.

