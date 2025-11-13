Ukraine found about 400 places in Russia where kidnapped children are being held

Ukraine has identified about 400 locations in Russia where Russians have transported kidnapped Ukrainian children.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a telegram.

It is estimated that about 19 500 abducted Ukrainian children are currently in the Russian Federation. More than 1 600 children have been returned home.

The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Russian Childrenʼs Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus is participating in the deportation of Ukrainian children.