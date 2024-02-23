Investigation: Ukrainian children are taken to camps in Belarus for re-education

From the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war to October 2023, 2 442 children were taken to Belarus, according to the Laboratory of Humanitarian Studies at the Yale School of Public Health.

About how Ukrainian children are taken from the occupied territories to childrenʼs camps on the territory of Belarus and how pro-Soviet narratives are imposed on them, they are militarized, was written by the project "Schemes" and the Belarusian service "Radio Liberty".

In summer camps in Belarus, as the researchers note, ideas that "correspond to the political interests of Russia and Belarus" were promoted. In the "Dubrava" camp, at a concert for Ukrainian children, the Belarusian singer-propagandist "Gruzdevi Sisters" said from the stage: "Let Biden die, for Godʼs sake! Let Zelensky also die, but let Putin thrive. And [let him] took control over all of Ukraine."

The journalists established that the Belarusian branch of UNICEF (UN) and the Belarusian Red Cross contributed to the organization of the "rest" of Ukrainian children in Belarus in 2022. The Charitable Foundation of the Belarusian Paralympian and motivational speaker Oleksiy Talay is also directly related to the displacement of children.

Many children are taken to Belarus from Lysychansk and Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the Russians. This is organized centrally: teachers or the occupation authorities inform about the possibility of going somewhere. However, from the point of view of international law, even the parentsʼ consent to the trip does not legalize the removal of Ukrainian children, said Kateryna Roshevska, a lawyer at the Regional Center for Human Rights.