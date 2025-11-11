Bihus: The wife of one of the defendants in “Energoatom” case bought real estate and cars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars

The wife of the former executive director of physical protection and security at “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov, who appears in the NABU investigation into corruption schemes in the energy sector, bought real estate and cars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This is reported by journalists from Bihus.Info.

Basov is the former head of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Officeʼs department for investigating crimes committed by criminal organizations. He was dismissed from his post in 2019 due to a series of corruption scandals.

He later managed to win reinstatement and compensation of over UAH 2.5 million for allegedly forced absenteeism.

Basov was then appointed Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security at “Energoatom”, and his family, according to journalists, became significantly richer.

According to data from the real estate registry, in 2024, the officialʼs wife Natalia Basova became the owner of a 70 m² apartment in one of the most expensive residential complexes in the capital “White Lines”. The price of the apartment is at least $140 000.

In addition, over the past two years, Basova has acquired a 2023 Mercedes GLE 300D, a 2019 Range Rover, and a new 2025 Mercedes GLC 220D, registered to her in October of this year.

The estimated cost of Natalia Basovaʼs purchases in recent years is approximately $360 thousand.

As Bihus.Info notes, this is not the first scandal involving Basov. For example, in 2016, Basovʼs department at the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office investigated a case of illegal sand mining by the “Dnipro Sands” company.

Within three years, all of the companyʼs capital had passed into the ownership of Natalia Basova. During the same period, she acquired an apartment in the elite "French Quarter" with an area of 127 m² and a garage in the same residential complex.

The origin of the money is unclear, as the woman did not have sufficient income for such purchases. Moreover, before buying the apartment, the Basovs officially divorced, but later the woman reappeared in Basovʼs declaration as a person with whom he lives together.

What preceded

On the morning of November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks to avoid blocking payments for delivered products or being stripped of their supplier status. This practice was called "the barrier".

The organizer of the scheme involved the former deputy head of the State Property Fund, who later became an advisor to the Minister of Energy, as well as a former law enforcement officer who held the position of executive director for physical protection and security of the company, the department says.

NABU does not name any of the defendants, but the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that they are Tymur Mindich (the head of the scheme, on the records — "Carlson"), Ihor Myronyuk (former adviser to the Minister of Energy — "Rocket"), Dmytro Basov (executive director for physical protection and security of "Energoatom" — "Tenor") and former Minister of Energy and current Head of the Ministry of Justice Herman Halushchenko ("Professor").

According to NABU, in the case of corruption in the energy sector, the defendants legalized about $100 million.

