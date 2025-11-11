Investigation of corruption in the energy sector. “Energoatom” convenes a special meeting to assess the situation

Energoatom responded to the investigation by anti-corruption authorities into corruption in the company and convened a special meeting.

This is stated in the statement of the supervisory board.

They noted that they take the recent corruption allegations involving company employees with the "maximum seriousness".

The special meeting is to "comprehensively assess the situation and determine appropriate actions". This includes initiating an independent review of operations and auditing internal procedures and control systems.

"The Supervisory Board is committed to the principles of full transparency, accountability, the highest standards of integrity within the organization, and cooperation with authorities," emphasized “Energoatom”.

What preceded

On the morning of November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks to avoid blocking payments for services provided/products delivered or being deprived of supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

The organizer of the scheme involved the former deputy head of the State Property Fund, who later became an advisor to the Minister of Energy, as well as a former law enforcement officer who held the position of executive director for physical protection and security of the company, the department says.

NABU does not name any of the defendants, but the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that they are Tymur Mindich (the head of the scheme, on the records — "Carlson"), Ihor Myronyuk (former adviser to the Minister of Energy — "Rocket"), Dmytro Basov (executive director for physical protection and security of "Energoatom" — "Tenor") and former Minister of Energy and current Head of the Ministry of Justice Herman Halushchenko ("Professor").

According to NABU, in the case of corruption in the energy sector, the defendants legalized about $100 million.

