Unidentified drones flew over a nuclear power plant in Belgium

Late on Sunday evening, November 9, three drones were spotted over the Doul nuclear power plant in Belgium. It is located near Antwerp.

This is reported by the Belgian media RTBF.

The station operator, Engie, noted that this incident did not affect the operation of the station, and relevant agencies continue to monitor the situation.

The police are not commenting on this situation.

Earlier that day, operations at the Belgian airport in Liege were suspended due to the overflight of unidentified drones. Air traffic was restored at around 8:25 p.m.

Drones over Belgium

On the night of October 3, 15 unidentified drones were spotted over the Belgian military base in Elsenborn, located a few kilometers from the German border. It is an army training camp that includes a guarded area where shooting exercises are conducted.

Also, on two consecutive nights, October 25 and 26, several drones were spotted over an important military facility in the Belgian commune of Marche-en-Famenne.

On November 2, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said that unknown drones were trying to “detect the location of F-16 aircraft, ammunition and other important strategic information”.

Franken stopped short of directly blaming Russia for the recent drone incursions into Belgium, but hinted that there were few other obvious culprits.

On the evening of November 4, airports in the Belgian capital, Brussels, and the city of Liege were closed after another drone sighting.

Amid these incidents, the United Kingdom sent troops and equipment to Belgium to strengthen the countryʼs defenses.

