Airports in Belgium closed due to unidentified drones

On the evening of November 4, the airports of the Belgian capital Brussels and the city of Liege were closed after the appearance of drones.

Reuters writes about this.

A spokesman for the Belgian Air Traffic Control Service said a drone was spotted near Brussels Airport shortly before 8:00 PM (9:00 PM Kyiv time). The airport was briefly reopened two hours later, but was closed again due to the drones.

National carrier Brussels Airlines said 15 flights were unable to depart and eight arriving flights were diverted to other airports.

Liege Airport, which is used mainly as a cargo hub, was also closed due to drones.