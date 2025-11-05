Airports in Belgium closed due to unidentified drones

On the evening of November 4, the airports of the Belgian capital Brussels and the city of Liege were closed after the appearance of drones.
Reuters writes about this.
A spokesman for the Belgian Air Traffic Control Service said a drone was spotted near Brussels Airport shortly before 8:00 PM (9:00 PM Kyiv time). The airport was briefly reopened two hours later, but was closed again due to the drones.
National carrier Brussels Airlines said 15 flights were unable to depart and eight arriving flights were diverted to other airports.
Liege Airport, which is used mainly as a cargo hub, was also closed due to drones.
- The previous day, on the night of October 3, 15 unidentified drones were spotted over the Belgian military base in Elsenborn. This base is located a few kilometers from the German border and covers an area of 28 km². It is an army training camp that includes a guarded area where shooting exercises are conducted.
- At the time, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said that the unidentified drones were trying to "detect the location of F-16 aircraft, ammunition and other important strategic information".
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.