Unidentified drones spotted twice over military facility in Belgium

A security post in the Belgian commune of Marche-en-Famenne spotted several drones over an important military facility on the night of October 25 and 26.

This was reported by Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken on the social network X.

Unidentified drones have been circling parts of the army brigade headquarters for two nights in a row. Police and military intelligence have already launched an investigation, Franken writes.

In his opinion, the incident “was a planned operation against the heart of the Belgian army”. The drones were probably looking for information about critical infrastructure in the military area. Where they came from is still unknown.

Against the backdrop of the event, the Minister of Defense promised to initiate the government-level procurement of drone detection systems and means of combating them as soon as possible.

What preceded

On the night of October 3, 15 unidentified drones were spotted over the Belgian military base in Elsenborn.

This base is located a few kilometers from the German border and covers an area of 28 km². It is an army training camp that includes a guarded area where shooting exercises are conducted.

In September, a series of airspace violations by drones and aircraft began to be recorded in Europe. In particular, Russian drones flew into Poland and Romania, their wreckage was found in Bulgaria and Latvia. Three MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.