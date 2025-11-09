Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Russian publishing houses and high-ranking officials

In addition, this sanctions list includes Oleksandr Tupytsky , the former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, who was arrested in absentia in Ukraine in 2022 on charges of bribery of a witness and giving knowingly false testimony. He is also suspected of illegally traveling abroad.

The first decree imposes sanctions against seven Russian citizens who work in Putinʼs government structures and are involved in looting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Among them are:

This was reported by the Presidentʼs Office.

On November 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed two decrees imposing sanctions on people close to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Russian publishing houses.

The second decree imposed sanctions against five Russian publishing houses that work to justify aggression, spread Russian propaganda around the world, and instill anti-Ukrainian sentiment in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

"We will work to ensure that these publishing houses are not able to participate in international book fairs, and their products are removed from online sales platforms around the world," emphasized Vladyslav Vlasyuk, the presidential commissioner for sanctions policy.

And President Zelensky noted that Russia is trying to "normalize" the occupation, so, according to him, greater world pressure is needed on all sources of war financing.

Last week, Ukraine imposed new sanctions against propagandists and the Russian military-industrial complex. The restrictions affected representatives of Russia, Iran, and China.

