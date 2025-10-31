Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against propagandists and the Russian military-industrial complex

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed two decrees on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures on October 31. These decisions were previously adopted by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated on the website of the President of Ukraine.

The first decree concerns 14 pro-Russian propagandists. They justify Russiaʼs armed aggression, deny the occupation of Ukrainian territories, and receive funding from profits from the coal industry in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

The second decree imposed sanctions against manufacturers and suppliers of the Russian military-industrial complex. The restrictions apply to 10 individuals and 31 legal entities — residents of Russia, China and Iran.

Among them are companies and their managers and owners, which are associated with the supply of equipment and components to Russia in circumvention of sanctions. Sanctions were also applied to state bodies and legal entities of Iran, which supplied military products to Russia.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have synchronized 11 packages with our partners. Six with our colleagues from the European Union. Also with the USA, Canada, Great Britain. Next month we will complete the synchronization. We will fulfill all our plans and obligations. For us now, it is very important that there is synchronization between the G7 countries," Zelensky noted at a briefing.