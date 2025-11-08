Three people died in a drone attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro

The death toll in Dnipro after the Russian attack on a nine-story building has risen to three.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Borys Filatov.

Another person has not yet been found. According to the Regional Military Administration, 12 people were injured in the attack, seven of them in the hospital.

The attack destroyed apartments from the 4th to 6th floors in one of the entrances.

The Russians launched 458 drones and 45 missiles, including "Kinzhals", into Ukraine on the night of November 8. The Defense Forces neutralized 406 drones and 9 missiles.

In addition to Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Poltava, and other regions were under attack. The Russians once again attacked the energy sector, introducing emergency power outages in a number of regions.

