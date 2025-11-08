News

Three people died in a drone attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The death toll in Dnipro after the Russian attack on a nine-story building has risen to three.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Borys Filatov.

Another person has not yet been found. According to the Regional Military Administration, 12 people were injured in the attack, seven of them in the hospital.

1 5

The attack destroyed apartments from the 4th to 6th floors in one of the entrances.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.