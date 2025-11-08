The Russians launched 458 drones and 45 missiles, including “Kinzhal” missiles, over Ukraine overnight

On the night of November 8, the Russian army carried out a combined attack on Ukraineʼs critical infrastructure with drones and air-, land- and sea-based missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, 45 missiles and 458 drones of various types (almost 300 were "Shahed" drones) were launched over Ukraine overnight. Among the missiles launched were:

25 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

10 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles;

7 Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles;

3 “Kalibr” cruise missiles.

According to the Air Force, air defense neutralized 415 targets:

406 attack UAVs;

9 missiles of different types.

The main areas of attack were Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions. 26 missiles and 52 drones were recorded hitting 25 places, and debris fell in four locations.

In Dnipro, the Russians targeted a high-rise building, killing two people and injuring 12. Four people were injured in the Kyiv region, and Kremenchuk in the Poltava region was left without electricity due to the attack.

