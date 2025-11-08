Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Drone hits high-rise building in Dnipro

On November 8, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones. At least two people were killed and two dozen injured.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the evening and at night, the Russians repeatedly launched “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles, “Kalibr” cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones.

The energy infrastructure was once again under attack, leading to emergency power outages in a number of regions.

Dnipro

A Russian drone hit a nine-story apartment building, destroying apartments on the 4th through 6th floors in two entrances. A fire broke out, which has since been extinguished.

The attack killed two women and injured 12 others. Six of the injured were taken to hospital, including a 13-year-old girl.

In addition, three people were injured in the Samara district of the region. A 55-year-old man is in hospital in moderate condition.

Kyiv

The capital was under attack by drones. Two fires broke out in the Pechersky district: at one location, four trucks were burning, two buildings and a car nearby were damaged, and at another address, the wreckage of a drone was burning.

In the Vyshhorod district of the region, four people were injured due to falling debris from an enemy UAV.

Odesa region

The region was attacked by drones, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility. The work of eliminating the consequences was complicated by repeated air raid sirens.

There are no deaths or injuries.

Kharkiv region

On the evening of November 7, the Russians dropped a guided bomb on the Pisochynska community. Eight people were injured.

In the village of Korotych, a gas station building was destroyed and several cars were damaged. All the injured were hospitalized.

In Kharkiv, after the attacks in the suburbs, problems with electricity were recorded, and the metro was not working.

Poltava region

Due to a night attack, the city of Kremenchuk (Poltava region) was completely left without electricity.

The city also has no electric transport and partially no heating. The city water utility has switched to backup power, and cold water is supplied on a schedule.

Other consequences

Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions were also under attack. The State Emergency Service is currently extinguishing more than ten fires across Ukraine.

