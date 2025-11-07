Dnipro imposes moratorium on Russian-language content in public space

A moratorium on the public use of Russian-language cultural products has been introduced in Dnipro.

This was reported by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Olena Ivanovska.

The moratorium aims to protect the Ukrainian information space from Russiaʼs hybrid influences and overcome the consequences of prolonged Russification.

The decision to impose a moratorium noted that until the occupation of Ukraine is completely ended, the public use of any cultural products created or reproduced in the Russian language is prohibited on the territory of the Dnipro community.

"Dnipro is an outpost city of Ukraine, it has shown its character and an example of civic responsibility. Such a decision is long overdue, because the public use of the Russian language in the cultural space is perceived by citizens as disrespect for the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine and morally unacceptable in the conditions of a full-scale war," Ivanovska emphasized.

She called the decision "a matter of national security, dignity, and memory of the victims of Russian aggression".

On July 16, 2019, the Law on the State Language came into force in Ukraine, which guarantees the use of the Ukrainian language in public administration, services, education, and the media. At the same time, the law does not restrict private communication in all languages and the free use of languages of national minorities.

Since July 2022, the language ombudsman has been able to impose fines for violations of the language law.

Also in May 2022, a bill was registered in the Verkhovna Rada proposing to ban the public performance of Russian songs, as well as their use on radio and television.

