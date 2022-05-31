The Ukrainian Parliament registered a proposition to ban Russian music in public places, on radio and television

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill №7273-d, which proposes to ban the public performance of Russian songs, as well as their use on radio and television.

This was stated by the co-author of the initiative, chairman of the subcommittee on the music industry Alexander Sanchenko.

According to him, the law has two main purposes:

it will completely and indefinitely limit the presence of Russian artists in the Ukrainian space;

will contribute to the increase of Ukrainian music content through the increase of quotas on radio and the introduction of the concept of national music product.

The ban will not apply to Russian singers on the "List of Musicians Condemning Aggression Against Ukraine." The application for inclusion in this list shall be submitted to the Security Service of Ukraine and maintained and updated by the National Security and Defense Council.

In addition, the bill proposes: