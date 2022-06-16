Fines for violating the language law will be imposed from July 16

Starting July 16, 2022, the language ombudsman will be able to impose fines for violating the language law. This is provided by the Law on Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language.

The language ombudsman Taras Kremin wrote about this on his Facebook.

"Starting July 16, 2022, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to impose fines on officials of public authorities and local governments, managers, and employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations of all forms of ownership, and other individuals who violate the law," he said.

The amount of the fine will be from 3,400 to 8,500 hryvnias if the violation is committed for the first time, for repeated violations — from 8,500 to 11,900 hryvnias.

Also from July 16б in particular, all sites on the Ukrainian Internet must have the Ukrainian version set as the default one. In addition, any electronic devices sold in Ukraine must have a Ukrainian-language interface.