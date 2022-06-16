Fines for violating the language law will be imposed from July 16

Starting July 16, 2022, the language ombudsman will be able to impose fines for violating the language law. This is provided by the Law on Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language.
The language ombudsman Taras Kremin wrote about this on his Facebook.
"Starting July 16, 2022, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to impose fines on officials of public authorities and local governments, managers, and employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations of all forms of ownership, and other individuals who violate the law," he said.
The amount of the fine will be from 3,400 to 8,500 hryvnias if the violation is committed for the first time, for repeated violations — from 8,500 to 11,900 hryvnias.
Also from July 16б in particular, all sites on the Ukrainian Internet must have the Ukrainian version set as the default one. In addition, any electronic devices sold in Ukraine must have a Ukrainian-language interface.
- On July 16, 2019, the law on the state language came into force in Ukraine, which guarantees the use of the Ukrainian language in public administration, services, education, and media. At the same time, the law does not restrict private communication in all languages and the free use of languages of the minorities.
- From January 16, 2021, the language of service in the field of services will be Ukrainian, and for violating the language law will be fined from 2022 — from 5,100 to 6,800 hryvnias. Only at the request of the client he or she can be served in another language.