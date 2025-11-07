GUR drones hit one of Russiaʼs key petrochemical plants

Drones from the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense attacked one of Russiaʼs key petrochemical plants.

This is reported by GUR.

On November 6, Ukrainian drones struck the “Sterlitamak” petrochemical plant, which is located in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

The plant produces products for the needs of the Russian occupation army and the military-industrial complex, including ionol, aviation gasoline, and synthetic polymers.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out in the premises of a workshop producing agidol, an additive to aviation fuel.

This is not the first time this refinery has been attacked. The General Staff reported an attack on it on November 4. Then, one of the companyʼs workshops also suffered significant damage.

This fall, Ukrainian forces have regularly attacked Russian refineries. According to GUR, these attacks have reduced the volume of oil products processed by 20%.

Bloomberg reported that in October 2025, Russian oil exports fell to their lowest level since the start of the full-scale invasion, due to a combination of Western sanctions and Ukrainian attacks.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.