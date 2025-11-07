The Guardian: Orban in the US will persuade Trump to meet with Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, during his visit to Washington, will try to convince US President Donald Trump to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by The Guardian, citing sources.

According to media sources, Orbanʼs priority during his visit to Washington is to invite Trump to Hungary.

According to his advisers, Trumpʼs visit will strengthen Orbánʼs role as a statesman and energize his conservative base.

“Orban wants Trump to come to Budapest before the elections. This is a key priority. They will discuss the issue of Russian gas, but Orban is most concerned about the elections,” said a source who works in the Hungarian government’s foreign policy office.

