Reuters: Volgograd refinery suspended operations after Ukrainian drone attack

The Volgograd oil refinery of the Russian company Lukoil stopped oil processing on November 6 after a strike by Ukrainian drones.

Reuters reports this, citing three sources in the Russian oil refining industry.

According to them, the attack on the refinery damaged the primary AVT-5 unit with a capacity of 9 110 metric tons per day (20% of the enterpriseʼs total capacity) and the hydrocracking unit with a capacity of 11 000 tons per day.

“Lukoil” did not respond to journalistsʼ requests for comment.

"The plant has been stopped. AVT-5 was on fire, there was damage to the hydrocracking," one of the sources told Reuters.

In 2024, the Volgograd Refinery processed 13.7 million tons of oil, or 5.1% of the total in Russia.

Ukrainian drones attacked the plant for the fourth time in the last three months — it happened on the night of November 6. Previous attacks were on September 18, August 14 and 19.