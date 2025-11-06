The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed attacks on important Russian military facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on the night of November 5, the Defense Forces attacked important military facilities of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff reported this on Telegram.

In particular, on the territory of the former airport in temporarily occupied Donetsk, Ukrainian troops struck a base where the Russians stored, equipped, and launched “Shahed” drones. Explosions and a powerful secondary detonation occurred at the site.

The Defense Forces also attacked the Volgograd Oil Refinery in Russia. Its annual refining capacity is almost 15.7 million tons, or more than 5% of the total for all of Russia. Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the plant.

Three fuel storage facilities were hit in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. In Hvardiyske, a tank and tanks at an oil depot were hit, and in Simferopol, two tank farms were hit. Fires broke out at the site of the hits.

Earlier, the commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi reported that the Ukrainian military had struck a base for storing, equipping and launching "Shahed” drones at the Donetsk airport. He showed a video of the attack and stated that the strike was a joint operation of the Special Operation Forces, missile troops and brigade intelligence of the 414th separate brigade of the UAV Forces "Birds of Madyar".

