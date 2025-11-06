Ukrainian military attacked “Shahed” base on the territory of the Donetsk airport

Ukrainian military struck a base for storing, equipping, and launching "Shahed" drones on the territory of Donetsk airport.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

He showed a video of the attack and stated that the strike was a joint operation of SOF, missile troops, and the 414th Brigade Intelligence of the "Birds of the Madyar" Separate Brigade of the UAV Forces.

“Developing this complex target turned into a months-long painstaking intelligence operation, assembled from small puzzles,” Brovdi noted.

The attack was carried out using appropriate means of destruction from SOF and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces.

