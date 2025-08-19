Reuters: The Volgograd oil refinery shut down after several drone attacks this month

The Volgograd oil refinery, owned by one of Russiaʼs largest oil corporations, Lukoil, was shut down after drone attacks this month.

Reuters reports this, citing two market sources familiar with the situation.

The Volgograd oil refinery was attacked by drones on August 13th, causing the plant to halt oil refining at the TsDU-5 crude oil distillation unit, which has a capacity of 9 110 metric tons per day.

The next day, on August 14, drones struck the refinery again — then the attack damaged two other crude oil distillation units — CDU-1 with a capacity of 18 590 tons per day and CDU-6 with a capacity of 14 570 tons per day.

According to Reuters sources, oil refining at the Volgograd Refinery has been halted until at least mid-September.

In 2024, the Volgograd oil refinery processed 13.7 million metric tons of oil, or 5.1% of the total volume at Russian refineries.

On the night of August 19, drones attacked the plant again, as confirmed by the regional governor. The refinery is on fire after the attack, and there are no details about the consequences yet.

