Georgian Foreign Ministry accuses Ukraine of obstructing EU accession (UPD)

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili stated that Ukraine allegedly participated in campaigns directed against Georgiaʼs obtaining candidate status for the European Union.

This is reported by the Georgian media outlet SOVA.

According to Bochorishvili, in 2022-2023, Ukraine "in various forms opposed Georgiaʼs European integration".

The Minister noted that despite these attempts, Ukraine cannot influence the EUʼs position on Georgiaʼs accession, since it is not a member of the Union.

Later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to Georgiaʼs statements. According to him, "the Georgian side should not be offended by its reflection in the mirror".

Sybiha noted that the reasons for Georgiaʼs poor results on its path to joining the EU lie "in Tbilisi, not in Kyiv".

"As for Ukraine, we wish the friendly Georgian people only one thing: that they finally realize their European aspirations, despite the policy of the current government," the Ukrainian minister emphasized.

In June 2025, when Ukraine officially became a candidate for membership in the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that Georgia was already on its way to the EU and assured that Ukraine would help it.

The European Commission previously released a report criticizing Georgia for restricting freedom of speech and failing to respect the principles of non-discrimination. It stated that the country “remains a candidate in name only” and must return to the path of European integration.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry called the European Commissionʼs conclusions "political speculation" and assured that Georgia remains committed to agreements with the EU.

The European Council previously reported that Georgiaʼs integration process has been effectively halted due to the actions of the ruling Georgian Dream party — in particular, the adoption of the law on "foreign agents" and restrictions on the rights of the LGBT community.

Law on "foreign agents" in Georgia

In May 2024, the Georgian parliament finally adopted the law on "foreign agents", despite opposition resistance and mass protests with clashes in the capital. The US and the European Union condemned the parliamentʼs decision. The EU stated that the adopted law effectively halts Georgiaʼs integration.

The US declared a "comprehensive review" of bilateral cooperation with Georgia due to the suppression of democratic freedoms.

The US on June 6 imposed visa sanctions against those involved in the adoption of the law on “foreign agents” and the dispersal of protests in Georgia, and in July postponed military exercises with the country. In July, the US suspended $95 million in aid to Georgia because of this law.

That same month, the European Union suspended Georgiaʼs European integration process.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

