Estonia joined the steering committee of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of the Russian Federation

Estonia has joined the steering committee of the Council of Europeʼs Special Tribunal, which is to investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
This was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in H.
Tsahkna emphasized that Russiaʼs international crimes should not go unpunished, and the special tribunal should begin work without delay, and Estonia is ready to assist in this.
Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of the Russian Federation
Ukraine insisted on the creation of a special tribunal, since the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions cannot consider cases of crimes of aggression at this stage.
The heads of foreign ministries of European countries and the EU leadership expressed political support for the launch of the Special Tribunal on May 9. On June 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset signed an agreement on the establishment of the Special Tribunal in Strasbourg.
The Statute of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine has also been prepared.
Author: Anastasia Zaikova
