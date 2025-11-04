GUR attacked the headquarters of the advanced Russian drone center “Rubikon”

Fighters from the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) attacked the headquarters of the Russian Center for Advanced UAV Technologies "Rubicon".

This is stated in GUR statement.

The center was located in a dilapidated building in the occupied Avdiivka (Donetsk region). The reconnaissance team hit it with an FP-2 strike drone carrying 105 kg of explosives.

The attack killed Russian officers and drone operators.

“Rubikon” is one of the most combat-ready structures of the occupiers. It participated in the Kursk operation and continues to operate in the direction of Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka.

The Ukrainian military describes “Rubikon” as a unit that comes to a specific sector of the front with a clear goal — to paralyze logistics, block supplies and complicate the work of drones. Even in a small area, this has a serious effect and allows the enemy to advance.

Recently, Radio Liberty journalists declassified the commander of “Rubikon” and the training base near Moscow. Babel told the main thing from the investigation.

