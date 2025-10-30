Maidan case: former commander of Kyivʼs “Berkut” sentenced in absentia to imprisonment

The former commander of the “Berkut” special police unit in Kyiv was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison and fined UAH 680 000 for crimes committed on February 20, 2014. Although his name is not being disclosed, Serhiy Kusyuk held the position at the time.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The investigation established that the convicted person, using his official position, contributed to the concealment of traces of serious crimes against protest participants. In particular, he organized the destruction of official documentation and weapons used to shoot protesters.

According to the investigation, 24 AKMS assault rifles, a Dragunov sniper rifle, three Fort-500 rifles, and Fort-12 rifles were taken from the regimentʼs location. The weapons were illegally destroyed: they were cut into pieces, the markings were removed, and some of the fragments were drowned in the Vita River, a tributary of the Dnipro, and the rest were buried on its banks.

In addition, the convict took possession of particularly important official documents of the unit, which subsequently disappeared. This significantly complicated the identification of the direct perpetrators of the shootings and the standard weapons that were assigned to them.

The court found the former “Berkut” officer guilty of abuse of power and official authority by a law enforcement officer; illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and explosives; illegal manufacture and processing of weapons; removal of their markings; and possession of particularly important official documents.

After the revolution, Kusyuk fled to Russia. In 2017, journalists spotted him during the dispersal of protesters by riot police in Moscow.

In 2024, in another case, the court found Serhii Kusyuk guilty in absentia of abuse of power and official authority, as well as inciting national enmity, hatred, and humiliation of national honor and dignity.

The investigation established that during the exhibition "Volyn Massacre — Polish and Jewish Victims of the OUN-UPA" the law enforcement officer, together with his colleagues, exceeded their official authority and caused bodily harm to citizens. Also, 13 people were illegally detained at that time. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison and deprived of the special rank of "police colonel".