The Maidan case: five “Berkut” fighters received sentences

The Svyatoshynsky District Court declared the verdicts in the Maidan case about the shootings of people in Kyiv on Instytutska Street on February 20, 2014.

This was reported by the correspondents of "Suspilne" and "Hromadske".

The five fighters in the case are ex-militiamen of the capital special forces company "Berkut" — Pavlo Abroskin, Serhiy Zinchenko, Oleksandr Marynchenko, Serhiy Tamtura and deputy commander of the regiment Oleh Yanishevskyi.