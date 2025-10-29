Putin declared the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk. The Armed Forces of Ukraine called it a “fiction and fantasy”

The statement by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin about the "encirclement" of Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk (Kharkiv region) is not true.

This was reported by the Joint Forces Group.

The military emphasized that heavy fighting continues in Kupyansk and its surroundings, and the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city.

"However, any statements about the "encirclement" of Ukrainian troops there are a fabrication and fantasy that are not based on any factual data on the ground," they added.

Earlier in the day, Putin said that Ukrainian forces were blocked in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. He added that the Russian army would be willing to let journalists, including Ukrainian ones, into these “encirclement zones”.

Whatʼs happening in Kupyansk?

The DeepState analytical service shows on its map that the northwestern part of Kupyansk is under Russian control.

The head of the Kupyansk City Military Administration Andriy Besedin said on September 25 that the situation in the city is critical. In addition to the SRGs that have infiltrated or are infiltrated into the city, the enemy is carrying out massive shelling directly on the city and the territory of the community.

A week earlier, DeepState claimed that the Russians were entering Kupyansk through a gas pipeline. The General Staff responded at the time that the exit from the pipeline, which the enemy used to move personnel to Kupyansk, was controlled by Ukrainian defenders.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.