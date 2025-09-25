The head of the Kupyansk City Military Administration: The situation in Kupyansk is critical

The situation in Kupyansk (Kharkiv region) is critical. In addition to the SRGs that have infiltrated or are infiltrating the city, the enemy is carrying out massive shelling directly on the city and the territory of the community.

This was stated by the head of the Kupyansk City Military Administration Andriy Besedin.

The enemy uses tanks, mortars, artillery, MLRS and drops guided aerial bombs every day. The Russians also actively use fiber-optic FPV drones, which cannot be suppressed by electronic warfare, — they lie in wait for people and transport. All approaches and roads inside the city are controlled by enemy drones.

The Defense Forces are conducting a counter-sabotage operation in Kupyansk.

The city has a complete lack of infrastructure: there is no energy, water, or gas supply, nor mobile communications.

Despite the fact that local authorities are unable to deliver humanitarian aid, as of September 25, there are 680 civilians on the right bank of Kupyansk and another 1 660 in the community who are refusing to evacuate. Besedin stressed that the presence of civilians is preventing the Defense Forces from working to their full potential.

He said that a small number of people are being evacuated each day. More than 200 civilians have been evacuated this month.

Besedin stressed that evacuees in Kharkiv will be provided with all the necessary support. There are free places for compact accommodation, payments from international funds in the amount of UAH 10 500 for each evacuee are provided, and a center for helping Kupyansk residents and a medical center are operating.

