DeepState stated that the Russians are entering Kupyansk through a gas pipeline. The General Staff commented

The DeepState analytical project wrote on September 12 that the Russians are crossing Oskil through a gas pipeline and entering Kupyansk. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded by stating that the exit from the pipeline, which the enemy used to move personnel to Kupyansk, is controlled by Ukrainian defenders. And the pipeline itself does not lead directly to the city.

The General Staff says that there are several pipelines in the Kupyansk area — three of the four threads are already damaged and flooded, and the exit from the fourth is controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

They say that the Russian Federation continues to attempt to accumulate forces on the northern outskirts of Kupyansk. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting a counter-sabotage operation, and search and strike operations around the city.

Since the beginning of the operation — in two weeks — the enemyʼs losses amounted to 395 people, 288 of them were irretrievable.

On the approaches to Kupyansk, in the areas of the settlements of Radkivka and Holubivka, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized a total of 265 Russians. In the area of the city itself, another 128. The defensive operation in the Kupyansk direction is ongoing.

In addition, the General Staff says that enemy personnel are being captured and providing testimony that will be used against the occupiers.

According to DeepState, the entrances to the pipe are located in the area of Liman Pershy. The route to the outskirts of Kupyansk takes about 4 days, so special places for rest and supplies have been made along the way.

In general, the Russians have built an entire logistical artery, and to move around the pipe they use specially designed wheeled benches and electric scooters, where the height allows.

Thus organized, the Russian groups reach Radkivka without serious losses, and then move south into the forest they control. After that, they disperse in Kupyansk and reach the railway. DeepState writes that in Kupyansk itself there are already positions for the take-off of Russian pilots.

