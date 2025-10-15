Russia launches massive drone strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, causing emergency power outages in the region

On the night of October 15, the Russian army massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.
This was reported in the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.
37 drones were shot down over the region. Fires broke out in Pavlohrad, Kamiansky and Slavhorod communities. The attack damaged the energy infrastructure, and there was also destruction on the territory of transport and industrial enterprises.
A 19-year-old boy was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition.
As reported by DTEK, emergency power outages were introduced in the region after the attack.
- In October, Russia intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy systems, and emergency power outages began to be introduced in various regions due to strikes.
- In particular, the Russian attack on Slavutych on October 1 caused a blackout at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. And after the attack on October 10 , problems with electricity were recorded in 12 regions, including Kyiv — then the left bank of the capital was left without electricity.