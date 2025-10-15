News

Russia launches massive drone strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, causing emergency power outages in the region

Olha Bereziuk
On the night of October 15, the Russian army massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

This was reported in the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.

37 drones were shot down over the region. Fires broke out in Pavlohrad, Kamiansky and Slavhorod communities. The attack damaged the energy infrastructure, and there was also destruction on the territory of transport and industrial enterprises.

A 19-year-old boy was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition.

As reported by DTEK, emergency power outages were introduced in the region after the attack.