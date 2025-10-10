Russia has launched a massive attack on energy infrastructure in various regions. Here are the consequences

On the night of October 10, the Russian Federation carried out a massive combined attack on the territory of Ukraine, using over 450 drones and more than 30 missiles. Critical and energy infrastructure facilities were hit.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. In total, more than 20 victims are known in the country. Power outages are in Kyiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad and Kherson regions. All services are working to restore electricity and water supply.

According to the head of the regional military administration, Mykola Kalashnik, the Russian Federation attacked the Kyiv region with missiles of various types and attack drones. The main target was energy infrastructure.

Currently, almost 28,000 families in the Brovary and Boryspil districts in the region are without power. Power engineers are restoring power supply.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In Brovary, three multi-story buildings, four food stalls, two cars were destroyed and two were damaged. As a result of the blast wave, windows in residential buildings were broken and facades were cut.

There are no injuries. Insurgency points are being deployed in the region, and critical infrastructure facilities are being switched to generators.

As reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, an energy infrastructure facility in the Kremenchuk district was damaged due to falling debris and direct hits. More than 16,500 household and 800 legal consumers were left without electricity.

Emergency and special outage schedules have been introduced in the region. Power engineers are working on restoration. Private homes were also damaged. No information was received about the victims.

In Cherkasy region, according to the head of the regional military administration Ihor Taburets, fragments of a downed missile damaged a high-rise building in Kaniv — one person was injured.

The enemy also targeted critical infrastructure, which temporarily blocked traffic through the hydroelectric dam.

Air defense shot down 8 UAVs and one cruise missile over the region. Three people sought medical assistance. All necessary services are working on the ground.

According to the Sumy regional military administration, three civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling — two in the Mykolaiv community and one in the Konotop region.

During the day, the Russian Federation carried out almost 50 attacks on 44 settlements in 11 communities. The largest number of strikes was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

The attack damaged civilian infrastructure, particularly in the Bilopolska community.

On the night of October 10, Kyiv was also hit. The shelling in Kyiv injured 12 people, eight of whom were hospitalized. The left bank was left without power supply as a result of the strikes on critical infrastructure.

Zaporizhzhia was attacked by the Russian Federation with eight Shahed drones, five missiles and the same number of guided aerial bombs. A 7-year-old boy died as a result of the shelling. Four more people were injured. The Russians damaged the gas infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. In addition, they have currently blocked the passage through the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant dam.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.