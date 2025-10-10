Part of Kyiv left without power — all due to a nighttime Russian attack on critical infrastructure. There are injured

Russia massively shelled Ukraine, including Kyiv, on the night of October 10. Now, due to strikes on critical infrastructure, parts of the capital are experiencing problems with electricity and water supply.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and DTEK.

In particular, the left bank was left without power supply. Energy workers are working to restore power — first to critical infrastructure facilities. According to the mayor of the capital, the situation is difficult.

12 people were injured in the shelling in Kyiv, eight of whom were hospitalized.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Pecherskyi district, UAV debris hit a multi-story residential building, where apartments on several floors were on fire. The fire has already been extinguished.

In the Holosiivskyi district, the attack damaged the facade and windows on the 5th floor of a ten-story building. Cars in the yard were also on fire.

In the Podilskyi and Desnianskyi districts, debris fell onto open territory.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.