7-year-old boy killed in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack

On the night of October 10, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with eight Shahed, five missiles, and the same number of guided aerial bombs. A 7-year-old boy was killed in the shelling.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

There are also four injured. The condition of a 45-year-old man and woman is assessed as serious. It is known that one person was injured by broken glass.

There were several waves of attacks: first, Shahed, which attacked the city for an hour, and around four in the morning, guided aerial bombs and cruise missiles.

The Russians damaged the gas infrastructure in Zaporizhia, but the pressure in the network has already stabilized and people can use gas as usual.

In Zaporizhizha, traffic along the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant dam has been blocked as a precautionary measure. Traffic will resume as soon as the security situation allows.

